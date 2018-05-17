Zotac Announces Passively Cooled Zbox CI329 Nano PCs

ZBOX-CI329NANO-PLUS-image01

Zotac announced a new pair of passively cooled mini PCs. Meet the Zbox CI329 Nano and CI329 Nano Plus.

The new Zbox CI329 Nano comes in three flavors. There's a barebones PC sans storage, memory, and operating system, a Plus model with memory and storage included, and a version with Windows pre-installed. All three models feature a passively cooled Intel N4100 Gemini Lake quad-core processor with UHD 600 graphics onboard, two DDR4-2400 SODIMM slots (for up to 8GB memory), and space for one 2.5” SATA storage drive.

The Plus model sports a 120GB 2.5” SATA SSD and a single 4GB stick of DDR4-2400. The CI329 Nano with Windows sports a 32GB M.2 SATA SSD (not user accessible) and 4GB of memory, in addition to an open 2.5” SATA drive bay.

The chassis measures 5.3 x 4.99 x 2.24” and packs a moderate amount of USB connectivity for such a small device. The front panel features a 3-in-1 card reader, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, and a USB 3.0 Type-A port. The back panel sports two more USB 3.0 ports and a USB 2.0 port, in addition to an RJ45 connector for gigabit Ethernet and WiFi antenna connectors for 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. For display output, the CI329 Nano features HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort 1.2 interface, in addition to a VGA D-Sub port.

Pricing for the new Zotac Zbox CI329 Nano, CI329 Nano Plus, and CI329 Nano with Windows is currently unknown, but the company said we’d be seeing the new mini PCs arriving in the next few weeks, just in time for Computex.