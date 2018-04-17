Youtube, SKorea's LG agree to develop mobile phone

Seoul (South Korea) - South Korea's LG Electronics said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with YouTube, the world's biggest video-sharing website, to develop a mobile phone which can operate the service.

LG Electronics said the proposed model will enable users to upload, view and share video clips or user-created content (UCC) online freely without using computers.

"LG Electronics will unveil the mobile handset that fully supports the YouTube service for the first time in Europe in the second half of this year," the South Korean firm said in a statement.

YouTube is the world's most popular online video-sharing website (www.youtube.com) where computer users can upload, view and share video clips.

More here at Channel News Asia.