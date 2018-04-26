It's Not Just You, Skype Is Down

Someone get us a flock of carrier pigeons or start a signal fire. Skype's instant messaging service has been up and down all morning, and even though Microsoft has said that it's "actively looking into" the problem, we already feel like a lonely island lost in a sea of unsent messages.

Alright, maybe the situation isn't as dire as all that. But Skype is currently unstable--we've noticed this morning that messages will be "Waiting" to send, be marked as "Sent," and then either disappear into the void or go back to "Waiting." Microsoft's Skype app for Windows 10 doesn't warn about this failure--you have to look at the itty-bitty text in the bottom-right corner of each message to figure out if it was actually sent.

Here's the extent of the information Microsoft has shared about the issue so far on its support page:

Active We have identified an incident affecting our services and are actively looking into it.

Affected services: Instant messaging

Description

Some users might be experiencing problems with instant messages (chat). There might be delays with sending or syncing messages.