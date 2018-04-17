Six updates ready for Microsoft security bulletin

Redmond (WA) - Microsoft announced its advanced notification for this month's security update, listing three critical updates and six patches in total.

Scheduled for July 10, three of the patches fix a remote code execution flaw and are labeled as "critical", the highest rating. One deals with a problem in Microsoft Excel, another with Windows 2000 Server and Windows Server 2003, and the last deals with the .Net Framework 1.0, 1.1, and 2.0.

Two more security vulnerabilities concern remote code execution but are only regarded as "important" bulletins. These patches will fix problems in Publisher 2007 and Windows XP Professional Service Pack 2.

Finally, one "moderate" update will patch a vulnerability exclusive to Windows Vista. Designed to be the safest operating system, Vista has needed patches for vulnerabilities every month since its launch, except January and February.

More details on the exact vulnerabilities that are of concern will be available when Microsoft releases the new update next Tuesday.