Community Picks: The 25 Best RPGs Of All Time

by
2 Comments

Community Picks: Best RPGs

RPGs have been around since before PC gaming was a thing. Previously the domain of tabletop role-players who used polyhedral dice, increasingly complex rulebooks, and the power of their imagination to conjure up fantastic worlds, PC gaming allowed RPGs to become sprawling adventures with which you interacted directly instead of by proxy. Now the RPG genre is broader than ever--it covers everything from turn-based games to action-packed titles--and chances are good that your favorite game either is an RPG or was inspired by them.

We asked the Tom’s Hardware community to rank the best RPGs of all time--these are the results. From 16-bit classics to modern AAA titles, the community managed to come up with a definitive list for a genre that includes many contenders for “best game of all time.” Once you’re done checking out that list, remember that you can meet other members of the Tom's Hardware gaming community by joining our Steam group, as well as by contributing to the Curator feed.

25. 'Way of the Samurai 4'

Way of the Samurai 4 debuted on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. It headed to Steam two years later to give PC gamers the chance to experience its blend of action-packed combat, open-world exploration, and deep character customization. The game features multiple endings decided by the choices you make as a master-less samurai looking to start life in the port town of Amihama in the 19th century. Finally you can be the katana-wielding badass you always wanted to be.

24. 'Enderal: The Shards of Order'

We’re only two entries into this list and things are already starting to get weird. Enderal: The Shards of Order isn’t technically its own game--it’s an extensive mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. But that doesn’t mean it shouldn't be on this list. Enderal features a brand new world, storyline, skill system, and suite of gameplay mechanics that make it all but unrecognizable as a Skyrim mod. The developers essentially used Bethesda’s legendary RPG as a foundation for their own title and its “unconventional story with psychological and philosophical undercurrents.”

23. 'Secret World Legends'

Who hunts the things that go bump in the night? In Secret World Legends, the answer is “you.” The game tasks you with fighting “sinister evils that are threatening humanity’s existence” in London, New York, Seoul, and other real-world locations now tainted by evil forces. The game is free, and you can either play it alone or with friends who can drop in to your game whenever you like. Considering the vile forces at work here, it might be a good idea to play with a buddy, so long as you trust them to have your back when supernatural hijinks suddenly get deadly.

22. 'Dungeons of Moria'

Now we’re kicking it old school. Dungeons of Moria is a DOS game set in JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth that originally debuted in 1983. (You can emulate it via the Internet Archive.) The game is one of the original Roguelikes--it came out just three years after the genre’s namesake--in that it features permanent death and randomized encounters. You’re able to build your own character. Want to be a half-elf ranger? Done. Dwarf warrior? You bet. After the character customization screen, though, don’t expect Dungeons of Moria to explain anything to you. Either read the outside documentation or get ready to die a lot while you adventure.

21. 'Tales of Symphonia'

Tales of Symphonia is a JRPG released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2003, ported to the PlayStation 2, remastered for the PlayStation 3, and then finally ported to Steam in 2016. Sound convoluted? Welcome to the Tales series. Tales of Symphonia boasts an 80-hour story involving mana, parallel worlds, angels, and legendary weapons. In between all those shenanigans, you’ll have to master a real-time battle system that features hundreds of spells and abilities. It’s the epitome of “epic,” and that’s why Tales of Symphonia’s winding legacy persists to this day.

20. 'Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines'

Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines is a direct descendant of the Vampire: The Masquerade pen-and-paper RPG series. The game uses a first-person perspective to elicit the most horror possible, but it also features RPG staples like quests, a large variety of vampiric abilities and weapons, and numerous characters with whom you can interact. If you’ve ever wondered what Los Angeles would be like if vampires roamed the streets, well, Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines is ready to answer. Just be thankful you’re a vampire and not some measly human.

19. 'Ultima Online'

Before there was EverQuest, World of Warcraft, or any of the other popular MMORPGs, there was Ultima Online. The game, which is set in the same universe as the largely single-player Ultima series, debuted in 1997. It quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of players who explored its world and in many cases did their best to kill each other’s in-game avatars thanks to its player-versus-player component. Ultima Online has received nine expansions, seen numerous re-releases, and can still be played today, 21 years after it first debuted.

18. 'S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat'

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat might be the unlikeliest entry on this list. Although other games have used first-person perspectives or featured action-packed combat, none have fully strayed into the first-person shooter genre the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series occupies. It found its way onto this list, however, thanks to the depth of its equipment system as well as the freedom with which you can explore its world. You have to carefully manage your equipment, manage different factions, and find artifacts that enhance your abilities. It’s an FPS, sure, but it has lots of RPG elements.

17. 'Secret of Mana'

Now we’re back to our standard fare. Originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) by Square in 1993, Secret of Mana features the grand story, gorgeous pixel art, and standout character design that defined Square’s early games. Unlike its counterparts, however, Secret of Mana featured a real-time combat system that also let one or two friends drop in to assume control of your party members whenever they wished. (Assuming you had enough controllers, of course.) Secret of Mana is a classic--just make sure you play the original version, not the 3D remake for PlayStation 4 and PC, which has had a… mixed reception.

16. 'System Shock 2'

System Shock 2 is one of the forefathers of the “immersive sim” genre, which emphasizes interconnected systems and player choice over bombast or narrative. That isn’t to say the game doesn’t have an interesting world or story--it does--but as its name implies, the point is how each system interacts with the other. You can pick up all kinds of weapons, upgrade your skills with “cyber-modules.” enhance your character with “operating system units,” and more. All this while you try to stop an infection from spreading beyond a spaceship called the Von Braun in the year 2114. That might sound like a lot, but like we’ve said before, space is scary.

15. 'Planescape: Torment'

So far on this list we’ve seen an MMORPG, action RPGs, turn-based JRPGs, and more. Now we come to the isometric RPG, so named for its perspective, which gives you a bird’s-eye-view of your characters and the world around them. Planescape: Torment puts you in the shoes of the Nameless One, a scarred and tattooed man who can’t remember his past. It’s up to you to help the Nameless One uncover his past by talking to countless NPCs, exploring myriad locations, and if there’s no other option, shedding blood. All this with a point-and-click interface and character progression system that ensures no playthrough is the same as the last.

14. 'Chrono Trigger'

You didn’t think Secret of Mana would be the only Square game on this list, right? Well, if you did, Chrono Trigger is here to remind you why it’s often considered one of the best RPGs of all time. (Usually rated higher than this, but we trust you, Tom’s Hardware community members.) It features a similar real-time combat system, but it also boasts a much more sprawling story with 12-13 (depending on which version you play) endings. From its pixel art graphics to its character design, Chrono Trigger is a rightful classic of the genre that hasn’t lost its luster yet.

13. 'World of Warcraft'

Surely no one will be surprised that World of Warcraft is on this list. Blizzard has supported the MMORPG for more than a decade with multiple expansions, and millions of players continue to traverse Azeroth in search of adventure. (And pets.) Combine that devotion with the excited reaction to the announcement that Blizzard will revive the “vanilla” version of the game with World of Warcraft Classic and it’s clear that the game’s still a major part of many gamers’ lives.

12. 'Deus Ex'

Much like System Shock 2 before it, Deus Ex focused on making sure the player’s choices mattered. You’re free to solve problems almost any way you like, and thanks to a variety of skills, weapon customization, and nano-augmentations, you have plenty of approaches to choose from. The game also takes place in the future, though not quite as far out as System Shock 2, and its series continues to receive new installments. If you’re looking for cyberpunk action where you actually have a semblance of player agency, look no further than Deus Ex.

11. 'Divinity: Original Sin 2'

Divinity: Original Sin 2 has something for everyone. Do you play RPGs for their rich stories and single-player experiences? Are you more interested in cooperating or competing with friends? Or do you miss the days of yore, when RPGs were played with groups of people, one of whom controlled the world everyone else explored? It doesn’t matter which one of those questions you answered “yes” to--Divinity: Original Sin 2 delivers on all of them. You get a graphically rich RPG with compelling combat and a new “Game Master” mode that basically turns the game into a tabletop RPG that just doesn’t happen to require a tabletop or active imagination.

10. 'Neverwinter Nights'

Speaking of tabletop RPGs: Neverwinter Nights is based off the most popular role-playing game of all time, Dungeons & Dragons. The game’s systems are based on D&D 3E, you’ll face iconic monsters like the many-eyed Beholder, and the story takes place in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting. Much like Divinity: Original Sin 2, Neverwinter Nights features the Aurora toolset, which allows you to create your own content for other people to explore. It also did so 15 years before Divinity: Original Sin 2 came along with its newfangled graphics and engines.

9. 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic'

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is what you get when you let BioWare, the famed RPG developer studio behind Neverwinter Nights and the Baldur’s Gate series, make a "Star Wars" game with the full backing of LucasArts. The game was lauded for its story, presentation, and combat system, which aimed to offer the depth common to RPGs with the kind of action "Star Wars" fans expect. Just don’t take everything at face value--that’s all we’ll have to say about that.

8. 'Final Fantasy VII'

Final Fantasy VII was a technical masterpiece when it debuted on the PlayStation in 1997. It successfully transitioned the Final Fantasy series to 3D, featured a soundtrack from Nobuo Uematsu that’s still praised today, and refined the series’ turn-based combat before later titles (excluding Final Fantasy X) experimented with new systems. Combine all that with a story strong enough to support multiple offshoots, a full-length movie, and a manga, and it’s easy to see why Square Enix is finally delivering the full remake fans have been requesting for years.

7. 'Fallout: New Vegas'

Welcome to the post-apocalypse. Years after the U.S. and China warred over natural resources, a person known simply as the Courier is charged with delivering a package across the Mojave Desert to New Vegas. After he’s ambushed and left for dead, the real quest begins. Fallout: New Vegas improved upon Fallout 3 with a refined character creation system, third-person camera, and V.A.T.S. combat system while maintaining the same feel as its predecessor.

6. 'Baldur’s Gate II'

Another entry, another BioWare game. Baldur’s Gate II is much like Neverwinter Nights: It’s also based on Dungeons & Dragons, set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting, and chock full of iconic beasts. It uses an older version of the ruleset, however, and it doesn’t feature the Aurora toolset that let people create their own content. But you still get a deep RPG that you can play with multiple friends (if you wish) and should scratch that tabletop RPG itch on your PC.

5. 'Dragon Age: Origins'

Seriously, BioWare, at this point it’s just not fair to the other studios. Dragon Age: Origins is a spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights, with combat similar to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. This time it had the backing of Electronic Arts, though, and wasn’t constricted by an existing campaign setting (Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights) or universe (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic). BioWare was allowed to do its own thing, and based on its spot on this list, it’s clear that it did a lot of things right with Dragon Age: Origins.

4. Mass Effect 2

BioWare’s winning streak didn’t end there. Next came the Mass Effect series, and Mass Effect 2 specifically claims one of the top spots on this list. That’s because it refined what BioWare made with the first game, gave its characters even more depth, and didn’t have to deliver on a trilogy’s worth of storytelling in its closing act like Mass Effect 3 did. If you want to follow Commander Shepard’s journey with the cleanest possible package, Mass Effect 2 is the way to go.

3. 'Diablo II'

Many of the games on this list have featured epic stories, deep world building, intricate systems, and memorable characters. But some people don’t play RPGs for any of those reasons. No, they play RPGs because they like grinding for loot, and no series does loot grinding better than Diablo. Your main goal in Diablo II was ostensibly to investigate evil forces, but we all know you wanted to collect gold from your fallen enemies and use it to get bigger and better equipment.

2. 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim'

You knew Bethesda’s poster child was going to appear somewhere on this list. At this point it’s hard to imagine not knowing about Skyrim--the game has been a constant presence on seemingly every gaming platform since it originally debuted in 2011. Skyrim often seems just as grandiose as it did all those years ago, thanks to the expansive fantasy playground it dropped you in with little direction. The PC version is also particularly mod-friendly, as highlighted by Enderal’s presence at the beginning of this list, and those mods allow Skyrim to become much more than Bethesda imagined when it released the base game nearly seven years ago.

1. 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt'

Much of what we said about Skyrim can also be said about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game is expansive, with a huge world and plenty of freedom to explore it. But it’s arguable that The Witcher 3 is simply more than Skyrim. It looks better, its gameplay is more engaging, the voice acting is a cut above, and the story, especially in the side quests, is much deeper. It also has massive expansions--Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine--that almost could’ve been full games. CD Projekt Red set the gold standard for RPGs with The Witcher 3, and it remains to be seen if any developer will be able to put out a more compelling or complete experience.

2 comments
  • CaptainCretin
    I am sad that, for all its faults, LOTRO doesnt make the list.
  • kyzarvs
    Everquest? The original graphical MMORPG - getting on for 20 years old and still going?
