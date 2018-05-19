Community Picks: The 25 Best RPGs Of All Time

Community Picks: Best RPGs Picture 1 of 27

RPGs have been around since before PC gaming was a thing. Previously the domain of tabletop role-players who used polyhedral dice, increasingly complex rulebooks, and the power of their imagination to conjure up fantastic worlds, PC gaming allowed RPGs to become sprawling adventures with which you interacted directly instead of by proxy. Now the RPG genre is broader than ever--it covers everything from turn-based games to action-packed titles--and chances are good that your favorite game either is an RPG or was inspired by them.



We asked the Tom’s Hardware community to rank the best RPGs of all time--these are the results. From 16-bit classics to modern AAA titles, the community managed to come up with a definitive list for a genre that includes many contenders for “best game of all time.” Once you’re done checking out that list, remember that you can meet other members of the Tom's Hardware gaming community by joining our Steam group, as well as by contributing to the Curator feed.