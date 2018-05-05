Fortnite Battle Royale Guide: 20 Best Tips and Tricks To Win

by

The 20 Best Fortnite Tips and Tricks from our Community

Picture 1 of 23

When it comes to battle royale games, Fortnite is the new reigning champ. While PlayerUnknown's Battle Grounds may have been the first game to popularize the battle royale genre, it is now places a close second in terms of both concurrent players and popularity. If you're reading this than it's safe to say you're one of the 45 million players looking to get an edge in Fortnite. We put together this list of our favorite tips and tricks to help you win in Fortnite. Read on to learn how to defeat the competition and claim that sweet victory.

Catch Some Air with The Fire Hydrant Jump

Picture 2 of 23


Fire Hydrants are everywhere in Fortnite, so why not put them to use. Players can perform a super jump by breaking a fire hydrant open with their pick axe and hopping on the water. A fire hydrant jump is great to utilize when in the midst of a fire fight or when trying to get to hard to reach places.

MORE: 4 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do in Fortnite Battle Royale

Use C4 to Breach Fortresses, Not Damage Players

Picture 3 of 23

The C4 charge is one of Fortnite's more useful items, and packs a seriously explosive punch. While C4 may be useful, we don't recommend for you to use them during a firefight or to attack other players. You're more likely to hurt than your opponent if you whip out a C4 charge during a gunfight. A single stray bullet could hit the C4, causing it to explode, and hurting you in the process.

Furthermore, C4 does little damage to other players. Best not to waste this precious item on your enemy. Better yet, you can use it to break into, or break apart a fortress hiding a player. That will give you the upper hand when you catch an enemy by surprise.

MORE: How To Use C4 Remote Explosives in Fortnite Battle Royale

Never Rush for Supplies

Picture 4 of 23

Most players rush straight for supplies the moment they hit the ground, but that's a great way to get killed. There are likely many other players rushing to get supplies, and rushing towards supplies means one of their stray bullets could end your run. Take your time.

MORE: 5 Things Every Fortnite Battle Royale Player Should Never Do

When Healing, Note the Time

Picture 5 of 23

Healing takes time and the amount of time it takes to heal depends on the type of item you have. The Chug-Jug takes about 15 seconds to restore your health completely, so it’s best to gauge where you are going and what you are doing when healing.

MORE: How to Heal Yourself Like a Pro in Fortnite Battle Royale

Search for Loot In Wailing Woods

Picture 6 of 23

There are a number of reasons Wailing Woods is our favorite area for collecting loot. There usually isn't that big of a crowd when compared to other areas of the map, which means pain-free looting. Also, Wailing Woods has a ton of weapons, chests, and items to grab. High quality loot with little conflict earns Wailing Woods an A+ for looting.

MORE: The 3 Best Places to Find Loot in Fortnite Battle Royale

Ride a Supply Drop

Picture 7 of 23

Most players camp out under supply drops waiting for them to fall. Get the jump on them by riding the balloon all the way down. Catching a ride on the supply drop balloon is easy enough: get to an area with some height and use a launch pad to get the necessary altitude to get on top of the balloon.

MORE: 4 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do in Fortnite Battle Royale

Slide Down Hills Without Losing Health

Picture 8 of 23

Every bit of health counts in this survival game, which is why it’s important to not lose any when traversing hills throughout the game. There’s a simple way to avoid losing health when going downhill: simply move in the opposite direction. You’ll save a ton of health and live another day to fight the good fight.

MORE: 4 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do in Fortnite Battle Royale

Ride the Guided Missle

Picture 9 of 23

You need out-of-the-box strategic thinking to win at Fortnite. What better way to surprise your foes than to ride a rocket straight into battle.

To get started, you'll want to choose a launch point without too many obstacles, lest you run into them on your rocket ride. Building stairs into the sky can also help you avoid crashing into obstacles. Once you have your location, fire the rocket and wait for it to circle back towards you. Then hop on and enjoy the ride.

MORE: How To Win Every Time in Fortnite Battle Royale

Play According to Your Weapon

Picture 10 of 23

While there are many different guns to fight with in Fortnite, each weapon generally falls into one of three categories: close range, medium range or long range. Make sure you use each weapon according to its strengths and avoid its weaknesses.

Close range weapons such as pistols and shotguns are ineffective at long range, but can pack quite the punch close up. If you play to your strengths, you are more likely to defeat your opponents in a firefight.

MORE: More: How to Stay Alive in Fortnite Battle Royale

Move to the Center ASAP

Picture 11 of 23

Most players in Fortnite stay on the periphery of the playing area, but not you, a champion of Fortnite and an expert player. You head straight for the center. You prepare for the oncoming enemy by building a defensive structure before anyone else can get to you. You prepare for the inevitable fight heading your way by moving to the center as quickly as possible. Good on you and have a nice victory!

MORE: Fortnite Battle Royale Beginners Guide

Have Some Patience

Picture 12 of 23

The key to winning Fortnite is to be patient. Hiding in the shadows and waiting for the enemy to come to you is better than going out hunting for them. Stay safe, be smart and you may live long enough to win the game.

MORE: Fortnite Battle Royale Experts Guide

Change your Mouse Sensitivity to Improve Aiming

Picture 13 of 23

Playing with your mouse sensitivity can greatly improve your aiming in Fortnite. There is no “best” sensitivity setting. The trick is to play around with the mouse sensitivity options to pick a setting that is the best fit for you.

MORE: How To Improve Aim in Fortnite Battle Royale

Beware the Recoil. Don’t Just Shoot

Picture 14 of 23

Fortnite is a fast-paced action game, but you can’t spray and pray your way to victory in this battle royale. Successful players will need to be aware of recoil.

The more you hold your finger down on the trigger, the bigger the recoil, and the worse off you will be when it comes to hitting your target. Fire in small bursts to prevent recoil from messing up your shot.

MORE: How To Improve Aim in Fortnite Battle Royale

Squad Up When Using the Cozy Campfire

Picture 15 of 23

The Cozy Campfire item in Fortnite Battle Royale is one of the more valuable in-game items. There are some simple tricks that can make you more effective when it comes to using the Cozy Campfire item. Make sure your squad is around for the full benefits and watch out for other players!

MORE: How to Stay Alive in Fortnite Battle Royale

Pick a Landing Zone and Avoid Too Many Players

Picture 16 of 23

It’s important to start looking for a spot to land as soon as you jump outside the Fortnite bus. We recommend less populated areas, without too many players. The fewer players there are, the more likely you’ll be able to find that sweet loot and avoid attacks from other players.

MORE: How To Loot Quickly In Fortnite Battle Royale

Think Like a Bush

Picture 17 of 23

To be a bush, one needs to think like a bush. Bushes are everywhere so be obvious. You won't find a bush indoors hiding in the shadows. Bushes don't move so when you're a bush you shouldn't move either. And for sake of battle royale, make sure you're in a crouched position as bushes don't have legs.

MORE: 5 Things Every Fortnite Battle Royale Player Should NEVER Do

Build Quick, Build Smart

Picture 18 of 23

Building is an integral feature of Fortnite and is what sets this title apart from other battle royale games. Players can easily get better at building by perfecting their navigation of the mini build menu. Building quickly means you always have protection from an oncoming attack.

MORE: How To Build Like a Pro in Fortnite Battle Royale

Don’t Shoot from Long Distances

Picture 19 of 23

Trust us, you don’t want to shoot from long distances. The further away you are from your target, the easier it is for you to miss. If you miss, your cover is blown and now the enemy knows where you are. It’s better to sneak up on someone and shoot them from close range. That way you won’t miss and you’ll have one less opponent to think about.

MORE: How to Win Every Time in Fortnite Battle Royale

Stay Away From Busy Places

Picture 20 of 23

Fortnite beginners always make the mistake of heading straight for the main city with a lot of structures. Yes there might be loot therre, but don't be greedy. Remember, if you are doing this, than so are the majority of the other players.

Heading to a populated area will increase the odds of you getting killed at the start. Loot the small structures at the sides of the map instead. It's safe and you can find some great gear there too. Once you have the proper gear, head into the fight.

MORE: How to Stay Alive in Fortnite Battle Royale

Land Quickly

Picture 21 of 23

Once you’ve chosen a place to land you’ll want to dive bomb and get to the grand as quick as you can. This will improve your chances of getting to loot before anyone else. You’ll have a head start on building too, which will allow you to get the jump on any enemies who happen to wander into your sites.

MORE: How To Loot Quickly in Fortnite Battle Royale

What's Your Winning Strategy?

Picture 22 of 23

Got a tip that we didn't mention? Think you know better? Share your winning Fortnite strategy in the PC Gaming category or in the comments below. Looking for other great games? Sign up for our Steam Curation feed, featuring best sellers as well as lesser known gems hand picked by the editorial team and our community members. 

About the author
Joshua Simenhoff
Read more
Create a new thread in the UK Picture story comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.