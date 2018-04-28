ABCSell AR-18 USB Power Adapter Tear-Down: Another Death Trap

Charger ID Picture 15 of 33

What differences are there between the 2.1A “iPad” port and the 1A port? None. The two ports’ +5V pins (first horizontal pair at the top) are tied together, both ports’ D+ and D- pins are tied together in the middle, sharing a single 470kΩ resistor to ground, and both of their ground pins are tied together at the bottom.



While the soldering quality looks generally decent, there are tiny solder beads all over the place, one of the largest painted over in red marker left from the middle.



In case you are wondering, the unpopulated footprint to the right is for the omitted LEDs’ current-limiting resistor.