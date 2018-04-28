ABCSell AR-18 USB Power Adapter Tear-Down: Another Death Trap

There's not much to see up top, aside from an SD-branded 400V 3.3µF primary capacitor that'd barely be adequate in a 1A adapter, a 470µF 10V United output electrolytic, a 3.3µF 50V feedback cap, a pair of through-hole diodes, the transformer, and the USB ports’ shield. The input filter capacitor is located right next to the output filter capacitor, with a tiny blue 1nF 1kV non-Y-rated capacitor in-between.
We’re just getting started and this thing already falls into don't buy, don't use territory.
Most people have no clue what it means having the 250V lines (GERMany) running right next to the 5V output on the same circuit board. People usually leave their devices to charge while they sleep. Buggers like this one can easily go up in smoke and when they try to unplug the hardware, they "can be in for a surprise".
I keep wondering how an electrical engineer can design something like that and still sleep through the night. I take more safety precautions when playing around on a bredboard.
It is worrying just how many terribly designed power adapters exists in the market.