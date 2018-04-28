ABCSell AR-18 USB Power Adapter Tear-Down: Another Death Trap

Stepping Up To Slightly Bigger Generic Adapters

We’ve seen a few A1265 look-alikes already, and they've all been fairly horrible. Before we resign ourselves to touring another throw-away adapter, let's have a look at a slightly larger one that should, in theory, have more internal room for better isolation. Today we're digging into ABCSell’s $2.25 AR-18, on the left. Will it fare any better than the miserable failures that precede it?

Packaging

Like most other small items drop-shipping from China, this adapter made the journey in a generic plastic bag. According to its customs declaration, the shipper values the adapter at $0.25. That figure may very well be closer to its true worth than the $3.09 (CAN) I paid. Hopefully, I'm proven wrong.

Size Comparison

At three millimeters (1/8”) wider and four millimeters deeper than the A1265’s form factor, this slightly larger adapter style is actually about 40% bigger by volume. That’s quite a bit more than what I would have estimated at first glance. By weight, it is 20g versus 16g, mostly due to the extra plastic.

Shell Exterior

Up front, we find two ports instead of one, courtesy of the extra space afforded by a taller enclosure. One of them is marked “2.1A For iPad,” while the other is marked “1.0A Others.” In all likelihood, both ports are connected to the same 5V rail and there is nothing device-specific to either port.

Near the back, a silvery plastic band covers the holes holding the snap-in prong cap.

Label

What do we get on the label? Exactly what I would expect from a $3 adapter: no safety marks, no brand, and almost assuredly unrealistic ratings. If I had to guess at this device's chance of satisfying its 3100mA output rating on a scale from 0 to 10, I'd give it a zero. Based on how every generic 1A adapter has struggled to supply more than 600mA without either self-destructing or cutting out, it would be surprising to get even 2A out of this one.

Cracking Open

Prying the plug cap away from the rest of the housing far enough to insert other tools requires considerable force. Once the first wedge is successfully inserted, running a second one around the perimeter completes the job with moderate added effort.

First Glimpse

With the cap popped off from the main body, you can see four tabs and matching slots securing it to the enclosure. Similar to all of the other generic adapters, the AC prongs connect to the circuit board using wires soldered directly to the prongs. But unlike the A1265 look-alikes, this one crams everything on a single circuit board, eliminating the need for a board-to-board ribbon cable.

Board Top

There's not much to see up top, aside from an SD-branded 400V 3.3µF primary capacitor that'd barely be adequate in a 1A adapter, a 470µF 10V United output electrolytic, a 3.3µF 50V feedback cap, a pair of through-hole diodes, the transformer, and the USB ports’ shield. The input filter capacitor is located right next to the output filter capacitor, with a tiny blue 1nF 1kV non-Y-rated capacitor in-between.

We’re just getting started and this thing already falls into don't buy, don't use territory.

This Doesn’t Look Right

Something doesn’t look right in this picture. The pink A1265 on the left could barely handle 600mA. Meanwhile, the AR-18 on the right claims to be capable of 3.1A using a transformer with an even smaller core size. The AR-18’s core only looks bigger because its terminals are on the coil form outside the core’s footprint, while the A1265’s coil form has its terminals tucked underneath.

Unless the AR-18 is operating at a much higher frequency using a higher-quality ferrite core, this adapter has no chance of delivering 3.1A. Even 1.5A might be optimistic.

Crossing Wires

The wires going to coil form terminals aren’t double-isolated, and two wires are crossing each other on the primary side. Where have we seen that recipe for catastrophic failure before?

Deja Vu

The last time we saw wires cross on the primary side was in my previous tear-down of A1265 look-alikes, ending with the two wires arcing to each other and spewing copper plasma all over their surroundings.

Will the AR-18 even survive normal testing, or will it share the same fate? Even if it survives testing, I wouldn’t hold my breath for long-term reliability.

Naked Secondary

Do we at least get double insulation on the secondary? As you may have assumed after seeing the price, the answer is an all too predictable no.

Since I have yet to see a transformer without double insulation pass my isolation withstand test, I have no reason to believe this transformer will fare any better.

Who Left Out The Lights?

While the USB ports feature slightly diffuse transparent plastic components, and the LED footprints on both sides (bottom corner) clearly indicate that these were meant to be illuminated, the LEDs themselves were omitted from this variant. Considering that the contact support structure for the ports is surrounded by a metal shield (except on the back), the LED footprints’ locations do not make much sense.

In the unlikely event that this adapter survives my testing, I may add LEDs to see how they look.

Board Bottom

On the bottom, we find an attempt at separating the primary side from the output by removing some of the solder mask along the boundary, a diode bridge, a 330kΩ bootstrap resistor for the ND5773, a 1.9Ω primary-side current-sensing resistor, and miscellaneous other resistors. I had no luck finding datasheets for the ND5773, meaning it's likely a custom-marked chip.

Separation between primary and secondary appears to be at least one whole millimeter, which makes it double that of the A1265 look-alikes. This is better, but still not good enough.

Charger ID

What differences are there between the 2.1A “iPad” port and the 1A port? None. The two ports’ +5V pins (first horizontal pair at the top) are tied together, both ports’ D+ and D- pins are tied together in the middle, sharing a single 470kΩ resistor to ground, and both of their ground pins are tied together at the bottom.

While the soldering quality looks generally decent, there are tiny solder beads all over the place, one of the largest painted over in red marker left from the middle.

In case you are wondering, the unpopulated footprint to the right is for the omitted LEDs’ current-limiting resistor.

Standby Power

At 115V AC input, the AR-18’s standby power barely registers above my measurement's noise floor at 27mW, dropping to an even lower 14mW under 230V input. I had to check that my sense amplifier was actually turned on and repeat the measurement a few times to convince myself that this was actually real.

With noise accounting for most of my signal, I have no real accuracy on those two readings. Since there is a 1kΩ bleed resistor on the output, the absolute minimum possible power consumption is 25mW.

Efficiency

Results under load confirm that the AR-18 is actually capable of decent efficiency by beating Level VI requirements, which is exactly what I would expect from an adapter based on a monolithic flyback controller. Far less impressive is that the AR-18 only manages 960mA of output current on 115V input before its output trails off below 4.75V, making it a 1A output adapter at best.

Output Noise Waveform

What happens when you take a flyback converter and give it only one ordinary electrolytic output capacitor for output filtering? You get a wall of switching transients dominating the noise landscape. Thankfully, this is much better than usual for cheap adapters, as you’ll see when I bring in some past results for comparison.

Peak-to-Peak Output Noise

Where peak-to-peak noise is concerned, the AR-18 fares considerably better than its ~$3 competition. I’m going to guess that a large chunk of this is due to its single-board construction significantly shortening the distance between the transformer, output diode, and output capacitor.

RMS Output Noise

The AR-18 easily outperforms its competition in the RMS department thanks to a monolithic flyback regulator doing a far better job of regulating output voltage against ripples across its under-sized input capacitor than the other adapters’ simple two-transistor oscillator circuits.

Output Voltage Regulation

From how the AR-18’s controller raises its output voltage with load, we believe that it provides up to about 150mV of cable drop compensation. No problem; cable losses will easily knock that 5.3V maximum down to less than 5.25V.

Transient Response

Upon transient application, the output voltage dips by approximately 100mV and the regulator needs a respectable two milliseconds to compensate. But when the transient gets removed, output shoots up by 150mV or so and needs at least five milliseconds to settle back down. That's about right for switching regulators with primary-side sensing that iteratively adjust based on the previous cycle’s feedback (as opposed to opto-isolators, which provide continuous proportional feedback).

Short-Circuit Response

What happens under an output short-circuit condition? Exactly what you'd expect: the flyback converter tries to drive the output as hard as it can, and once it detects that the voltage isn’t coming back up, it shuts down for a little while. Here, the controller needs approximately 17ms to call it quits, taking a one-second break between restart attempts.

Isolation Withstand Test, Part One

Based on past experience, a clean board with smooth copper traces can withstand as much as 2kV down to 0.5mm of creepage distance, which is more than what 1kV ceramic capacitors tend to fail at. Here, the minimum creepage is closer to double that amount, and the lack of solder mask makes it easy to tell the board is clean along its border. Since the transformers we've looked at so far have all made it past 2kV, the non-Y capacitor should be the weakest link.

Predictably enough, that’s exactly what happened at 1300V.

Dead Cap

As is often the case with ceramic capacitors that have failed from a limited energy over-voltage, there is no way to tell when one is bad without actually testing them for withstand voltage. It typically takes tens of volts before the internal faults becomes conductive.

I let this capacitor stew for several seconds at 10mA (~3W), and it still shows no sign of overheating. If I really wanted to blow one of these up, I would need to crank both voltage and current up a notch by borrowing an old microwave oven’s transformer.

Isolation Withstand Test, Part Two

Again, as predicted, the second thing to fail is creepage across the board's primary and secondary boundary, from the corner of an SMD resistor pad on the primary side to a solder blob on the secondary side.

Track Close-Up

While the arc may have started between the slight copper point near the mid-right and the solder blob tip on the left, most of the charring is concentrated along the hole’s edge.

Since the edge of a hole has less specific heat to help it cope with thermal dissipation, the arc burnt itself a path across the separation and managed to creep most of the way across the hole from where it started. As old material smoldered and sputtered off, it enabled new and more effective paths to get charred into existence.

Transformer Close-Up

There is only one thing left to test to destruction: the transformer, which is also the most critical safety component. How far short of 3500VAC will it fail? What sorts of ugly secrets (aside from the lack of double-insulation) lie within?

I was really hoping for an arc fault between those two crossed wires. Is it wrong to be disappointed when something fails to fail?

Isolation Withstand Test, Part Three

At first, it arced from pins and jumper wires to the ferrite core at around 2800V. That would have been okay if the board had a proper spark gap to prevent such a voltage difference from building up between sides. Then it went quiet. So now we now have an internal arc to investigate. What sort of horror are we going to dig out of it?

Transformer Autopsy

As far as transformer windings go, this is one of the worst possible cases imaginable, aside from an outright short between primary and secondary straight from the factory. Right under the top tape layer, the thin wire feedback winding sits directly on top of the much heavier-gauge output winding with nothing more than the wires’ coating separating them. All of the favorable conditions for a primary-to-secondary short are here.

I would not have expected the transformer to make it to 2800V like this.

Full-Contact Weave

On the winding side opposite the previous image, the wiring is partially covered in a hard varnish or lacquer, and the feedback winding can be seen going over and between output winding turns.

While lacquering or varnishing windings can be used as an alternative to tape, this only works when windings are wound, fully varnished, and cured before the next winding is wound on top of it, not as a patchy job after everything has already been wound on the core.

One More Death-Trap Adapter For The Record

While my expectations weren’t particularly high, my previous generic adapter tear-downs made me slightly optimistic about the possibility of finding a decent ~$3 adapter. However, the AR-18 clearly demonstrates that I hadn’t scraped the bottom of the barrel yet by showcasing the complete lack of isolation I had expected to see in my Colorful tear-down (but didn’t find). Let’s recap.

The Good:

  • Very low standby power
  • Level VI efficiency up to its maximum test load
  • Best output quality among cheap adapters so far
  • Didn’t self-destruct

The Bad:

  • Pathetic 0.96A out of 3.1A claimed output

The Ugly:

  • Non Y-class EMI filter capacitor
  • Insufficient creepage distance between primary and secondary board traces
  • Feedback winding wound directly atop the output winding

In short: extremely unsafe construction. Don’t buy. Crush and recycle if you own one.

Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He’s known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

2 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • _lc_
    Thanks a lot for this detailed analysis!
    Most people have no clue what it means having the 250V lines (GERMany) running right next to the 5V output on the same circuit board. People usually leave their devices to charge while they sleep. Buggers like this one can easily go up in smoke and when they try to unplug the hardware, they "can be in for a surprise".
    I keep wondering how an electrical engineer can design something like that and still sleep through the night. I take more safety precautions when playing around on a bredboard.
  • Vorador2
    Like always, excellent teardown.

    It is worrying just how many terribly designed power adapters exists in the market.
