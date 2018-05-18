Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic PC Case Giveaway

We've teamed up with Lian Li to bring you a very special giveaway for the PC-O11 Dynamic PC Case.

What better way to kick off the weekend than with another awesome giveaway? Up for grabs this time is the ultra-premium PC-O11 Dynamic PC Case from Lian Li. Featuring a very modern design of glass and aluminum, the dual-chamber PC-O11 has enough space to house up to three 360mm radiators. Unique to PC-O11 is the ability to hold a set of dual PSUs, if you were so inclined.

In addition to the PC-O11, we're also giving away the Bora Lite 120 RGB case fan. Each fan is CNC milled from aluminum and would be a real show stopper in any case. To enter, head to the forums and follow the instructions on the giveaway widget.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, District of Columbia, and the United Kingdom, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. The Lian Li PC-O11 PC Case Giveaway will run from May 18th, 2018 until June 1st, 2018.