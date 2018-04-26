Test your Internet connection : do you have a good Internet speed ?

Want to know how efficient your web connection is? In partnership with nPerf, here's a great way to see if your bandwidth is really up to what your ISP is telling you...

To test your Internet speed, nothing really complicated. Simply launch the service below (be careful, the module of our partner can’t be displayed if you use an ad blocker):



On the left, you will find various information: the name of your operator, the type of connection, your IP address, as well as the browser and version of the operating system under which your computer or smartphone operates.

On the right, you will find the maximum reception speed (download), as well as the average speed.

The service also offers you to know your maximum upload speed, as well as the average speed.

Finally, at the very bottom right, you will find information concerning the data transmission latency (ping). This data will be of little use to you if your main activity consists of surfing, replying to your e-mails, watching videos, etc. However, latency will be important if you play: the higher the number, the longer the reaction time between your PC and the game servers will be. Clearly, this figure should be as low as possible.

You can also change the unit of measurement by clicking on the spanner in the middle. You can also change the test server location, or share the test result on Facebook, Twitter or Google+.