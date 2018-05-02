Intel Announces Optane SSD 905P

Intel officially announced the new Optane SSD 905P, which is more of an add-on to the 900P Series rather than a direct replacement. Initially there are two products, a 960GB HHHL add-in card ($1,200) and a 480GB 2.5" U.2 ($599). Neither capacity existed under the 900P name, so this is a capacity increase for both form factors.

The add-in card is slightly more interesting. Not only does this drive double the capacity of the largest existing consumer drive, but it also adds two blue LED strips on the sides that illuminate the inside of your case. Both drives increase performance marginally over the 900P models. The spec sheet shows up to 2,600 MB/s sequential read and 2,200 MB/s sequential write speeds. Random performance moves to 575,000 IOPS read and 550,000 IOPS write. Intel didn't place a value on low queue depth performance, so we ran some tests to find out first-hand.

Performance Testing

We've only had our 960GB add-in card for a few hours, but we were still able to run some tests. The 905P isn't just the fastest consumer SSD ever released--because it sports higher performance than the P4800X enterprise version with the same 3D XPoint memory technology, this is the fastest SSD ever released for any market.

Intel bills the 905P as a workstation product designed to accelerate extended workloads. It features incredible low queue depth performance but really shines when the CPU wants to chew data at high rates. With hard disk drives and even flash, the CPU will have to wait for data from the storage system. The Optane 905P feeds the processor faster, if you have a project that can actually take advantage of the performance on tap.

image001

image003

image006

image009

image012

Compared to the Optane SSD 900P 480GB, the new 905P delivers similar queue depth 1 and QD2 random read performance. At QD4 the 905P slams into a new gear that's capable of 200,000 IOPS with a single worker (CPU core). We see a similar increase at QD4 in our random write test when comparing the previous to the new generation Optane SSD.

The 905P also boosts mixed workloads where the controller and memory must execute complex IO steams with data coming and going at very high speeds. The increased mixed workload performance leads us to believe the 905P will increase application performance over the previous generation. We'll know more in the coming days as we execute some of our own mixed IO with testing and writing the review happening simultaneously.

Technical Specifications