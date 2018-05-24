Nvidia's Jetson TX2 Powers GameFace Labs Standalone Cross-Platform VR Headset

by - Source: GameFace Labs

GameFace Labs today introduced the developer kit for the company’s upcoming Head Mounted Console (HMC) VR device. The new headset is a standalone VR device, but it’s unlike any other headset we’ve seen on the market. Most standalone VR headsets feature processing hardware sourced from Qualcomm, which provide ample performance for mobile content, but GameFace Labs opted for a more powerful configuration. The GameFace Labs HMC features Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module with a Pascal GPU, which enables it also to support SteamVR content.

The GameFace Labs HMC runs Android 7.0 Nougat and supports Android VR software that you can find on the Google app store. GameFace Labs said that the Head Mounted Console would be the first cross-platform VR device. The HMC operates as a standalone unit for Android and native VR content, but you can also tether it to your PC to access your Steam VR library.

GameFace Labs worked with Triad Semiconductors to ensure that the HMC would be compatible with Valve’s SteamVR (Lighthouse) Tracking system to enable sub-millimeter room-scale tracking. The GameFace Labs developer kits include Lighthouse base stations, and a pair of 6-DoF tracked controllers.

GameFace Labs is currently accepting pre-order applications, but the company said that the developer kits are in limited supply and it would be selective about who will get a kit. Hopeful developers must pass an applications process to qualify for the purchase. Qualified developers will receive the opportunity to purchase a GameFace Labs HMC Developer Kit for $599. They would also receive a retail HMC when they hit the market later this year.

GameFace Labs said that it would deliver the first dev kits over the next few weeks.


GAMEFACE LABS HEAD MOUNTED CONSOLE – HMC
Compute PlatformNvidia Jetson TX2 Module - 
GPUNvidia Pascal, 256 Cuda Cores
CPUHMP Dual Denver 2/2 MB L2 +
Quad ARM® A57/2 MB L2 
Memory8GB L128-Bit DDR4 Memory
Storage32GB eMMC 5.1 Flash Storage
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet
Display2560x1440 WQHD Low-Persistence OLED, Sub 20ms latency
Power19V AC Adaptor or Battery Pack
Tracking TechnologyValve SteamVR (Lighthouse) 6-DoF tracking
CompatibilityStandalone: Android 7.0, Native GameFace Labs content
Tethered: SteamVR content via OpenVR
About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the UK News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Noitom Introduces The Perception Neuron Pro Wireless Mocap Suit
  2. LG, Google Designed An 18-Megapixel, 120Hz Display For VR Headsets
  3. Ossic Throws In The Towel, Won’t Deliver Headphones To Backers
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter

By clicking "Sign me up" you are subscribing to the Tom's Hardware newsletter and agreeing to our Terms of Service. Unsubscribe at any time. 

Learn more about our Privacy Policy.

Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.