Galapagos documentary heading to Blu-ray, HD DVD

by

London (England) - The BBC has announced it is bringing Galapagos, a documentary of the Galapagos Islands, to high definition DVD formats, hoping to catch in on the success seen by Planet Earth.

Galapagos is the first hi-def documentary shot and produced by the BBC since its smash hit Planet Earth. At one point, Planet Earth on HD DVD was the #1 seller among all DVDs on Amazon.com, making it by far the most successful seller for the Blu-ray competitor format.

Planet Earth also sold well on Blu-ray, which was released simultaneously with the HD DVD version. Galapagos will also make its way to both formats.

The list price for both versions will be around $29, with a release date set for October 2.

