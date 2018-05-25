EK Adds A Splash Of Color To Its Vardar Fans

EK Water Blocks is a shameless fan of RGB lighting, and the company has actively moved to add multi-colored lighting to almost everything it sells. Today EK introduced an RGB version of its Vardar series of high-static pressure fans.

EK offers a handful of Vardar fan options, including 3,000rpm, 2,200rpm, and 1,150rpm options, but none of them include lighting or color accents. The new EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fans offer both configurable lighting and variable fan speed operation. The new fans support PWM fan speed control and have an operating range from 500-2,200rpm. The new fans also feature start-stop technology, which shuts the fan motor and electronics down when the PWM signal falls to the minimum duty cycle.

The EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fans feature a dual-ball bearing axial for long-term durability. The dual-ball bearing configuration allows for mounting the fan at any orientation without wearing out the components. Dual-ball bearing setups can tolerate higher temperatures than Hydro-Dynamic bearing fans. The motor windings in the fan are also actively cooled to prevent wear and tear from heat.

Like all Vardar fans, the EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fans features a seven-blade design. For the RBG version of the fans, EK used a milky-white translucent material that diffuses light evenly across the blades. Nine RGB LEDs line the central hub to provide bight illumination, even in well-lit rooms. The fans include standard 4-pin 12v RGB connectors compatible with all major motherboard brands and their software controls.

The EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fans are available now from the EK Webshop and the company’s worldwide distributor network. The company doesn’t (yet) offer a 140mm version of the RBG fans, but the 120mm model is available for $25.