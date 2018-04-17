Cooler Master Reveals Two Addressable RGB AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

by

Are you ready to deck out your system with even more shining lights? Well, at least one company hopes you are, because Cooler Master just expanded its lineup of RGB-equipped products with the MasterLiquid ML240R RGB and MasterLiquid ML120R RGB liquid CPU coolers.

The MasterLiquid ML240R RGB and MasterLiquid ML120R RGB are both equipped with a new pump that boasts 12 addressable RGB LEDs on the water block and eight more on the fans themselves, all of which can output 16.7 million colors. The ML240R RGB is the flagship, thanks to its larger 240mm radiator, but the ML120R RGB and its (you guessed it) 120mm radiator should be able to handle budget or space-bound systems.

Aside from the differences caused by their radiator size and number of MF120R ARGB fans--the ML240R RGB has two, its smaller sibling has one--the coolers announced today appear to be identical. Both have the same dual-chamber pump design, double-layer tubing (FEP on the interior and sleeved tubing on the exterior), and "precision machined microchannel cold plate" to ensure your CPU won't melt.

Cooler Master said the MasterLiquid ML240R RGB and MasterLiquid ML120R RGB are compatible with Asus, MSI, and ASRock motherboards and their respective RGB lighting software. The company also announced that it's working on its own lighting software--because who isn't these days?--called the Cooler Master MasterPlus+ Lighting Software. The redundantly named tool is currently in beta and is expected to launch in May.

The MasterLiquid ML240R RGB and MasterLiquid ML120R RGB are available now with MSRPs of $120 and $100, respectively.

Product
MasterLiquid ML240R RGBMasterLiquid ML120R RGB
Dimensions
277 x 119.6 x 27mm (10.9 x 4.71 x 1.06") 157 x 119.6 x 27mm (6.2 x 4.7 x 1.1")
Pump Dimensions
 83.6 x 71.8 x 52.7mm (3.3 x 2.8 x 2.1") 83.6 x 71.8 x 52.7mm (3.3 x 2.8 x 2.1")
Controller
RGB control from motherboard or standalone RGB controllerRGB control from motherboard or standalone RGB controller
Cooling Fans
2 x 120mm (MasterFan MF120R ARGB)1 x 120mm (MasterFan MF120R ARGB)
Connectors
4-Pin (PWM)
4-Pin (PWM)
Weight
Unknown
Unknown
Intel Sockets
LGA 2066, 2011-3, 2011, 1366, 1156, 1155, 1151, 1150, 775LGA 2066, 2011-3, 2011, 1366, 1156, 1155, 1151, 1150, 775
AMD Sockets
AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1
Warranty
2 Years
2 Years

