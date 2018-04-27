Alphacool Releases Full-Cover Waterblock For Intel Optane SSD 900P

alphacool optane water cooler 1

Adding water cooling to an SSD is certainly a rare occurrence, but it’s not unheard of. To that end, Alphacool isn’t breaking new ground with its new full-cover water block for the Intel Optane SSD 900P, but if there is an SSD that deserves to be water cooled, it’s this one. When we reviewed it, we found that the 900P delivered some stunningly epic levels of performance.

Alphacools calls its new block the HDX - Intel Optane SSD900P. In essence, it’s just like a full-cover water block for a graphics card that’s been scaled to fit the smaller surface of the 900P. The main block is composed of nickel-coated copper, and the top plate is transparent plexi. Water enters and exits through two standard G1/4-threaded connections on the block’s side.

We didn’t detect any throttling caused by temperatures when we tested the 900P (it comes with a beefy heatsink attached already), but we know practicality doesn’t always drive the will to water cool. If some are compelled to water-cool RAM and PSUs, then why should SSDs be left out?

The Alphacool HDX - Intel Optane SSD900P is available now in Europe at Alphacool’s website for a price equivalent to ~$85. Alphacool doesn’t do direct sales in North America, but we suspect it won’t be long before authorized distributors like Newegg bring the HDX to this side of the pond.