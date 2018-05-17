Adata Reveals New Industrial 3D NAND SSDs

IM2P33F8_256GB_512GB_2000x2000

Adata announced a new set of industrial-grade M.2 SSDs featuring both PCIe x4 and SATA controllers.

The new Adata IM2 series of SSDs are designed for multiple platforms, with 3D TLC NAND flash memory, end-to-end data protection, and variable capacities. The IM2P33F8 features a PCIe 3.0 controller with support for NVMe 1.3 and comes in three capacities (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB). The IM2P33F8 SSDs are all rated for up to 2,050 MB/s and 1,600 MB/s for sequential read and write speeds, respectively.

The IM2S3168 SSDs seem more tuned for datacenter environments, with support for 256-Bit AES encryption, SM4, and TCG Opal 2.0. The SATA 6 GB/s controller is considerably slower than that of the IM2P33F8, with up to 540 MB/s and 510 MB/s in sequential read and write performance, respectively. The capacities of the SATA-based SSD are also more varied, with 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB drives.

Pricing for Adata’s new industrial grade IM2-series SSDs are currently unavailable, but considering that these drives are available only from the company’s website for industrial clients, we likely won’t see these products hit the consumer market anytime soon.